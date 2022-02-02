Edgewood College

These area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this Madison college:

Clinton—Marina Arteaga.

Darien—Olivia Gunnink.

Delavan—Alliah North.

Evansville—Paige Banks.

Janesville—Hannah Brunner, Amanda Carlson and Taylor Salmon.

Lake Geneva—Isabella Vitullo.

Milton—Abbey Falk.

Monroe—Montana Steinmann.

