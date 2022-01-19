University of Alabama

These local students were named to the dean's or president's list for the fall 2021 semester at this Tuscaloosa, Alabama, university:

Delavan—Kloe Kiekhafer, dean's list.

Fontana—Gabrielle Karabas, dean's list.

Janesville—Britani Burdick, dean's list; and Lena Seyfarth, president's list.

Lake Geneva—Hannah Dover, president's list.

