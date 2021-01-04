UW-Superior

These area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester:

Beloit—Ronny Galvan.

Brodhead—Danielle Jorgensen.

Edgerton—Emily Schwoerer.

Elkhorn—Julia Heck.

Janesville—Clarissa Schidmore.

Milton—Stephanie Whitney.

