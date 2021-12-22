Milwaukee School of Engineering

These area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:

Beloit—Reese Graves, Jorge Jurado-Garcia, Joshua Kleinschmidt, Benjamin Leisher and Jesus Ramos.

Delavan—Aidan Showalter and Xhevat Tahiri.

East Troy—Caitlin Hunter.

Edgerton—Paige Bowman.

Elkhorn—Nathan Chapman, Tyler Faulkner, Jack Flitcroft, Derek Gauger, Melissa Lin, Alan Van Dyke and Miriam Ward.

Evansville—Nathan Roth.

Fontana—Joshua Navin and Delila Payton.

Genoa City—Dakota Cole.

Janesville—Ashlyn Dentremont, Julianna Getka and Sam Keyser.

Lake Geneva—Benjamin Mason.

Milton—Micah Overley.

Monroe—Aaron Ziolkowski.

Williams Bay—Carly O'Brien.

