Local students make dean's list at chiropractic college Mar 21, 2022

Palmer College of Chiropractic

These local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this Davenport, Iowa, college:

Clinton—Marc Eliszewski and Emma Weisensel.
Delavan—John Damrow,
Evansville—Jordan Meyer.