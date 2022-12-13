Local students made dean's list at MSOE Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milwaukee School of EngineeringThese area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester:Beloit—Rees Graves, Jorge Jurado-Garcia and Benjamin Leisher.Delavan—Aidan Showalter.East Troy—Caitlin Hunter and Kyle Nelson.Edgerton—Paige Bowman.Elkhorn—Ella Bruce, Tyler Faulkner, Derek Gauger, Gavin Storlie, Alan Van Dyke and Miriam Ward.Evansville—Nathan Roth.Fontana—Delila Payton.Genoa City—Dakota Cole.Janesville—Ashlyn Dentremont, Julianna Getka, Sam Keyser and Aydin Ruppe.Lake Geneva—Sarah Warner.Milton—Micah Overley.Monroe—Aaron Ziolkowski.Williams Bay—Angel Carbajal-Castaneda. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville School District weighs closing TAGOS Leadership Academy charter school Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Janesville Police Department announces new hire Janesville to tap $4.5 million in TIF to buy south-side farmland for industry Janesville police seek help identifying suspected puppy thieves Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Public record for Dec. 13, 2022 Public record for Dec. 9, 2022 Public record for Dec. 8, 2022 Public record for Dec. 7, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 5, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 Public Record Nov. 30, 2022 Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Public record for Nov. 22, 2022