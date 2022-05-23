These area students earned degrees in the spring 2022 semester:
Beloit—Brinn Blum, Bachelor of Science; Carly Coldren, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Samantha De Forest-Davis, Master of Science;Joy Diaz, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of ArtsPanagiotis Fanopoulos, Bachelor of Business Administration;Jennifer Mawhinney, Bachelor of Arts;Annika Patterson-Rivera, Bachelor of Business Administration;Katlyn Piazza, Bachelor of Arts;Diana Ramirez, Bachelor of Business Administration;Kashala Watkins, Master of Social Work; and Reagan Watts, Bachelor of Science.
Clinton—Angelica Carranza, Bachelor of Science; Karianne Prange, Master of Library and Information Science; and Matthew Stamm, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Delavan—Maggie Hough, Bachelor of Science; Casey Huerta, Associate of Arts and Sciences; and Nathan Streiff, Associate of Arts and Sciences.
East Troy—Jonathan Adsit, Master of Arts; Rebecca Asby, Bachelor of Business Administration; Abigail Buehler, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Cassandra Housh, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Erin Seaverson, Master in Urban Design; and Callen Shaw, Bachelor of Arts.
Edgerton—Larry Brown Jr., Bachelor of Science.
Elkhorn—Nicholas Giordano, Bachelor of Business Administration; Taylor Kawczynski, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sterling Leathers, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Loomer, Master of Arts; Jill Ritzman, Master of Science; Bryant Romero, Bachelor of Science; and Ian Tuck, Bachelor of Arts.
Evansville—Teresa Klopp, Bachelor of Science; and Anthony Paschal Jr., Bachelor of Business Administration.
Genoa City—Krystian Kalinowski, Bachelor of Fine Arts; and Allison Schumacher, Bachelor of Arts.
Janesville—Diego Avila, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Skyler Christianson, Bachelor of Science; Spencer Easton, Bachelor of Science; Amelia Faist, Master of Business Administration; Logan Hoeper, Bachelor of Science; Bryce Kitzman, Master of Public Administration; Michael Kneiert, Bachelor of Science; Laney Schommer, Bachelor of Science; and Jared Traver, Master of Science.
Lake Geneva—Ian Gallagher, Bachelor of Science; Harmon Handa, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Kim Nelson, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Francesca Patri-Green, Bachelor of Arts.
Milton—Collin Hickey, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Walworth—Mark Schauf, Master of Science; and Samuel Spende, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Whitewater—Katherine Riemer, Bachelor of Science; and Catherine Strait, Bachelor of Science.
