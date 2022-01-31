These area students earned degrees in the fall 2021 semester:
Beloit—Nayely Arreola, Associate of Applied Science; Amber Bennett, Associate of Applied Science; Riley Carroll, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Francis Castro, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Haley Coffey, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Ty Crosby, Associates of Arts; Melissa Dix , Bachelor of Science; Jordan Fulk, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Jeff Garland, Associate of Arts; Sejah Hamed, Associate of Applied Science; Kristen Jacobsen, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Makenna Lauterbach, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Lisee Messer, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Taelor Ploch, Bachelor of Science; Deanna Renteria, Associate of Science; Ashley Ritter, Bachelor of Science; Kelsey Stauffacher, Bachelor of Science; Trevor Zarnstorff, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; and Jazmin Zuniga, Associate of Applied Science.
Brodhead—Sadie Erb, Associated of Applied Science.
Clinton—Jesse Alonzo, Associate of Applied Science; Caitlin Alverson, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Austin Crutchfield, Bachelor of Science; Nick Keller, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; and Justin Seeley, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Darien—Aliyah Castaldo, Associate of Arts; Tracy Cochran, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Madison Devoy, Associate of Applied Science; and Emalyn Morouney, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude.
Delavan—Litzy Andrade, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Shari Loback, Bachelor of Arts; Alex Polster, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Stephen Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science; and Melissa Wixom, Bachelor of Business Administration.
East Troy—Kayla Grzenia, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Becca Hagedorn, Master of Science; Eli Leising, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Auburn Luedtke, Bachelor of Arts; and Trevor Nowatske, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude.
Edgerton—Sydnee Bush, Bachelor of Music; Mason Demrow, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Nikkia Johnson, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Danielle Kronau, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Kyna Reilly, Bachelor of Science; Samuel Reilly, Bachelor of Science; Brittney Sund, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Wilson, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; and Ryan Zenz, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Elkhorn—Caleb Fox, Bachelor of Business Administration; Anna Holte, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Alyssa Paoli, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Janelle Paprocki, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Olivia Peters, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; and Danielle Schumer, Master of Science.
Evansville—Sam Feeney, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; and Maddie Peart, Master of Business Administration.
Genoa City—Nicole Krause, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Erin Lewis, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Scott MacDonald, Bachelor of Arts; Heather Nicholson, Bachelor of Science; and Katelin Wong Associate of Applied Science.
Janesville—Will Anthoney, Associate of Applied Science; Douglas Bailey, Bachelor of Arts; Dylan Benway, Bachelor of Science; Simone Birkholz, Bachelor of Science; Zach Britton, Associate of Applied Science; Kieyana Bruhn, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Shea Burke, Associate of Applied Science; Maleah Castro, Associate of Applied Science; Enrique Chambers, Bachelor of Music, cum laude; Logan Christensen, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cole Ciochon, Bachelor of Science; Molly Devine, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Amber Fornstedt, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Cassie Garcia, Associate of Applied Science; Kristi Gibson, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Marissa Greuel Hainstock, Master of Science; Zachary Hallett, Master of Science; Alexander Halvorsen, Bachelor of Business Administration; Nicole Hanke, Associate of Applied Science; Emily Hawthorne, Associate of Applies Science; Sarah Hemm, Bachelor of Arts; Baylee Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science; Molly Holtz, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Nick Jacobus, Associate of Applied Science; Morgan Jass, Bachelor of Science; Brooke Nunn, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Kayla Johnson, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Taylor Hannah, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Michael Kettle, Bachelor of Arts; Briana Krause, Bachelor of Business Administration; Katie Kuznacic, Master of Business Administration; Kurt Lichtfuss, Associate of Applied Science; Abigail Maerz, Bachelor of Science; Allyson McDaniel, Bachelor Science, summa cum laude; Grant Mosley, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Eric Mulligan, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Olson, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Tayler Passow, Associate of Applied Science; Ashley Peterson, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Laura Pina, Bachelor of Arts; Evan Reilly, Master of Science; Wendi Reuter, Master of Business Administration; Cara Rheinschmidt, Bachelor of Arts; Madeline Rotzoll, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Roberto Sagrero Sosa, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Marie Schultz, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Danielle Simerson, Bachelor of Science; Manda Slaback, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Alex Smith, Associate of Applied Science; Scott Sternweis, Master of Business Administration; Britney Stuckey, Bachelor of Science; Jesus Suarez, Associate of Applied Science; Dan Swales, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Daniel Szelogowski, Bachelor of Music; Shannon Techmeier, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Aubrey Thiede, Associate of Applies Science; Vanessa Torres, Associate of Applied Science; Lupita Urbina-Avitia, Babchelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Hilda Vance, Bachelor of Science; Deondre Ward, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Weber-Johnson, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; and Kelly Zastoupil, Associate of applied Science.
Lake Geneva—Carly Bakken, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Thomas Guske, Bachelor of Business administration, magna cum laude; Jordan Novak, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; and Liam Tisa, Bachelor of Science.
Milton—Letitia Bliss, Master of Public Administration; Angie Cooley, Master of Science; Afrime Jonuzi, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Keil, Master of Business Administration; Tyler Poppe, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brooklyn Reif, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Dylan Shortreed, Bachelor of Arts; and Shoshannah Snyder, Associate of Applied Science.
Monroe—Katelyn Black, Bachelor of Arts; Jessica Keehn, Master of Science; Kelsi Mueller, Bachelor of Science; Bradley Ripp, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; and Hunter Weckerly, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude.
Orfordville—Josh Soderstrom, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.
Sharon—Kirk Gibson, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude.
Walworth—Linda Alcozer, Associate of Applied Science; Demeka Goldsmith, Bachelor of Business Adminsitration, magna cum laude; and Dawn Rullman, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.
Whitewater—Nicky Anditon, Bachelor of Science; Grant Behrens, Bachelor of Business Administration; Caitlin Bowen, Bachelor of Science; Nelson Calvillo, Bachelor of Science; Gerardo Cervantes, Bachelor of Science; Kiley Dempsey, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Dittner, Bachelor of Arts; Belen Esquivel, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Brandon Forbes, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Hana Jacobs, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tessa Jaskolski, Associate of Arts; Elliot Jezo-Sywulka, Bachelor of Science; Krystal Leon, Bachelor of Arts; Devin Lewis, Bachelor of Business Administration; Betsy McKelvey, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Joyce Mendoza, Master of Business Administration; Hope Montey, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Reese Nasser, Bachelor of Arts; Raevin Peek, Bachelor of Science; Kayla Pintar, Bachelor of Science; Brianna Pope, Master of Social Work; Vahid Rakhangi, Master of Business Administration; Mark Rastenis, Bachelor of Music, magna cum laude; Abdoul-Aziz Savadogo, Master of Business Administration; Allyson Schmude, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Lindsi Starrett, Bachelor of Music, magna cum laude; Sonia Tomei Castro, Bachelor of Science; Ariana Torres, Bachelor of Business Administration; Andrew Yang, Bachelor of Science; and Ian Zaeske, Bachelor of Science.