UW-Stout

These area students earned degrees in the fall 2021 semester:

Brodhead—Kaity Conway, Bachelor of Science.

Edgerton—Marcelaine Clements, Master of Science.

Janesville—Meghan Quinn, Bachelor of Science.

Lake Geneva—Lexie Wescott, Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Walworth—Jill Connley, Master of Science.

