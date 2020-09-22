UW-Stevens Point
These local students earned degrees in the spring 2020 semester:
Beloit—Cheryl Bartram, Bachelor of Science; and Jessie Garland, Bachelor of Fine Arts, magna cum laude.
East Troy—Ryan Olsen, Bachelor of Science.
Edgerton—Annie-Laurie Zanter, Bachelor of Fine Arts, cum laude.
Elkhorn—Vicky Bray, Master of Science; and Eric Wang, Bachelor of Science.
Evansville—Breanna Brzezinski, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.
Fontana—Molly Kearney, Bachelor of Science.
Footville—Emily Cox, Bachelor of Fine Arts, cum laude.
Janesville—Hannah Badgett, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.
Lake Geneva—Ashley Westerlund, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Milton—Logan Roy, Bachelor of Science.
Walworth—Brent Kruizenga, Bachelor of Science.
Whitewater—Ethan Tomlin-Dodd, Bachelor of Science; and Kassandra Teazel, Master of Science.