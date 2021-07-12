UW-River Falls

These area students earned degrees in the spring 2021 semester:

Albany-Travis Oliver, Bachelor of Science.

Elkhorn-Ross Ingersoll, Bachelor of Science.

Janesville-Joseph Amundson, Bachelor of Science; Kylie Berberich, Bachelor of Science; Zoe Donahey, Bachelor of Science; Mitchell Lorenz, Bachelor of Science; and Dylan Swerig, Bachelor of Science.

Lake Geneva-Alyssa Cowan, Bachelor of Science; Heath Gascoigne, Bachelor of Science; and Amanda Herman, Bachelor of Science.

Milton-Brittany Schmidt, Master of Science.

Sharon-Katlyn Decker, Bachelor of Science.

