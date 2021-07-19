UW-Platteville
These area students earned degrees in the spring 2021 semester:
Beloit-Samuel Bahm, Brady Card, Melissa Fairbrother, Mitchell Goecks, Fedrico Hernandez-Arjon, Zachary Krause and Hala Ryan.
Brodhead-Brant Walters.
Delavan-Donald Ingwell and Jennifer Perez.
East Troy-Lucas Bottum, faith Buehler and Hannah Williams.
Elkhorn-Spencer Beck, Elizabeth Wallace and Adam Wells.
Evansville-Emma Rae Brown, Connor Gulliksen, Otis Johnson, Chase Katsenmeyer and Lucius Rinehart.
Genoa City-Cayleen Ryan.
Janesville—Katelynne Conner, Dale Crawford, Anthony Echeverria, Madeline Egger, Austin Hegle, Ian Kottman, Amanda Rumppe, Dylan Swerig, Nathan Weigel and Joshua Wellnitz.
Lake Geneva-Devon Frederick and Andrew Glass.
Milton-Brooke Berlin and Derek Leckwee.
Walworth-Matthew Gramm and Gregory Kovarik.
Whitewater-Autumn Bultman.