UW-Platteville

These area students earned degrees in the spring 2021 semester:

Beloit-Samuel Bahm, Brady Card, Melissa Fairbrother, Mitchell Goecks, Fedrico Hernandez-Arjon, Zachary Krause and Hala Ryan.

Brodhead-Brant Walters.

Delavan-Donald Ingwell and Jennifer Perez.

East Troy-Lucas Bottum, faith Buehler and Hannah Williams.

Elkhorn-Spencer Beck, Elizabeth Wallace and Adam Wells.

Evansville-Emma Rae Brown, Connor Gulliksen, Otis Johnson, Chase Katsenmeyer and Lucius Rinehart.

Genoa City-Cayleen Ryan.

Janesville—Katelynne Conner, Dale Crawford, Anthony Echeverria, Madeline Egger, Austin Hegle, Ian Kottman, Amanda Rumppe, Dylan Swerig, Nathan Weigel and Joshua Wellnitz.

Lake Geneva-Devon Frederick and Andrew Glass.

Milton-Brooke Berlin and Derek Leckwee.

Walworth-Matthew Gramm and Gregory Kovarik.

Whitewater-Autumn Bultman.

