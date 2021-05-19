UW-Milwaukee
These local students earned degrees in the spring 2021 semester:
Beloit—Catherine Beeman, Bachelor of Arts; Katie Busch, Bachelor of Science; Paige Granberg, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Kaminski, Bachelor of Science; Kyleigh Menke, Bachelor of Science; MaKenzie Olivotti, Bachelor of Business Administration; Craig Rees, Bachelor of Science; Antonio Salas, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Shynia Summerville, Bachelor of Arts.
Clinton—Adriana Cancino-Carranza, Master of Science; Blake Hodges, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Keziah Knibbs, Bachelor of Science.
Darien—Aliyah Sanders, Bachelor of Science.
Delavan—Ismael Coello Ramirez, Bachelor of Science; Jeffery Cook, Bachelor of Arts; and Phuong Dang, Master of Science.
East Troy—Mason Retkowski, Bachelor of Arts; Alyssa Scuric, Master of Nursing; Kyle Storandt, Bachelor of Science; Peter Tell, Bachelor of Science; and Jacob Wendt, Bachelor of Science.
Edgerton—Hannah Beahm, Bachelor of Science, and Isaac Ziegler, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Elkhorn—Joseph Bosman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brynn DeBrabant, Bachelor of Science; Alyssa Koralewski, Master of Business Administration; Alejandro Mora III, Bachelor of Business Administration; Matt Schnitzler, Bachelor of Science; Amber Waala, Bachelor of Science; and Nicolle Walter, Bachelor of Science.
Evansville—Alexander Weit, Master of Science.
Genoa City—Kendra Hoerth, Bachelor of Arts; Justin Jacobazzi, Bachelor of Arts; and Madalyn Wolf, Bachelor of Science.
Janesville - Devin Burnett, Bachelor of Business Administration; Megan Draxler, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Engler, Bachelor of Arts; Lauren Fenrick, Bachelor of Business Administration; Leah Foster, Bachelor of Science; Thyme Heath-Lovell, Bachelor of Arts; Clay Martin, Bachelor of Arts; Atianna Soto, Bachelor of Arts; and Gillian Spors, Bachelor of Science.
Lake Geneva—Hailey Davis, Bachelor of Science; Monserrat Dondiego, Bachelor of Science; Kailey Eggie, Bachelor of Business Administration; Djellza Gashi, Bachelor of Arts; Logan Grunow, Bachelor of Arts; Stephanie Henning, Bachelor of Science; Rachael Samalis, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Patricia Velkov, Bachelor of Science.
Milton—Adam Medina, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Orfordville—Katelyn Harnack, Bachelor of Science, and Carsyn Soderstrom, Master of Library and Information Science.
Walworth—Travis Berryman, Bachelor of Business Administration, and Ashley Houston, Master of Science.
Whitewater—Linda Vo, Bachelor of Science.
Williams Bay—Natalie Sliwinski, Associate of Arts and Science.