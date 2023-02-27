Local students graduate from UW-La Crosse Feb 27, 2023 Feb 27, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-La CrosseThese area students earned degrees following the fall 2022 semester:Delavan — Austin Pfeil, Bachelor of Science.Edgerton — Heather Smith, Master of Science.Elkhorn — Keenan Brummett, Bachelor of Science; Braeden Mohr, Bachelor of Science; and Whitney Salamone, Bachelor of Science.Evansville — Hannah Ormson, Master of Science in Education; and Jade Widmyer, Bachelor of Science with honors.Janesville — Karley Boston, Bachelor of Science with highest honors; and Erin Greschner, Bachelor of Science with highest honors.Milton — Lauren Buhle, Bachelor of Science; Tristan Langer, Bachelor of Science with honors; and Jordan Schliem, Bachelor of Science with highest honors.Whitewater — Thomas McManaway, Master of Science. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Three arrested for robbing home of person they'd found dead Report: Only one Janesville school building will reach capacity in the coming decade Bus driver shortage: Milton schools buy Suburban to transport kids Governor includes $15 million for Woodman's Center in proposed state capital budget Fun and games (and flannel) Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 23 2023 Public record for Feb. 22, 2023 Public record for Feb. 21, 2023 Public record for Feb. 17, 2023 Public record for Feb.15, 2023 Public record for Feb. 14, 2023 Public record for Feb. 9, 2023 Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023