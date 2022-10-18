Local students graduate from UW-La Crosse Oct 18, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-La CrosseThese area students earned degrees in the summer 2022 semester:Darien—Jordan Ziolkowski, Bachelor of Science.Delavan—Cole Kline, Master of Science.Edgerton—Lucas Oren, certificate.Elkhorn—Amanda Papenfus, Bachelor of Science, highest honors.Evansville—Mitchell Viken, Bachelor of Science.Janesville—Payton Bender, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Faust, Bachelor of Science; Lilli Soergel, Bachelor of Science; and Dana Tolle, Master of Science.Lake Geneva—Emily Cocroft, Bachelor of Science; and Ian Nowell, Bachelor of Science.Milton—Kam Blaser, Bachelor of Science.Whitewater—Eve Klawitter, Bachelor of Science, honors.Williams Bay—Nick Robison, Bachelor of Science. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville Plan Commission recommends remaking former Crazy Joe's furniture into self-storage Milton school employee resigns over 'inappropriate' communication with juvenile Walworth County sheriff's office gives notification of sex offender placement Janesville teens arrested in Amazon delivery truck armed robbery Rock County Board member wants to explore moving fairgrounds Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022