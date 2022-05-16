St. Norbert College

These area students earned degrees in the spring 2022 semester at this De Pere college:

Beloit—Clare Santas, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; and Jared Skildum, Bachelor of Arts.

Brodhead—Cora Purdue, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude.

Edgerton—Bethany Oren, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude.

Evansville—William Hammann, Bachelor of Science.

Janesville—Veronica Duran Pineda, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; and Lauren Talabac, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude.

Lake Geneva—Michael Hannon, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude.

Walworth—Jacob Watters, Bachelor of Arts.

