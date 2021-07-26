University of Dubuque

These local students earned degrees in the spring 2021 semester at this Dubuque, Iowa, university:

Beloit—Isaac Wieland, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.

Delavan—Kiana Jaramillo, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.

Edgerton—Jacob Beasley, Bachelor of Business Administration.

Orfordville—Allen Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you