These local students earned degrees in the spring 2021 semester at this Dubuque, Iowa, university:
Beloit—Isaac Wieland, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.
Delavan—Kiana Jaramillo, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.
Edgerton—Jacob Beasley, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Orfordville—Allen Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science.
