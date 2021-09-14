Blackhawk Technical College

These area students earned degrees in the summer 2021 semester:

Beloit—Noah Edmuncs, Gabriel Garza and Antasia Gilliam.

Janesville—Carsen Diehls, Angel Fajardo, Samantha Fredricks, Angela Pak and Ashley Olson.

Milton—Chelsie Schyvinck.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you