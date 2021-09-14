Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
These area students earned degrees in the summer 2021 semester:
Beloit—Noah Edmuncs, Gabriel Garza and Antasia Gilliam.
Janesville—Carsen Diehls, Angel Fajardo, Samantha Fredricks, Angela Pak and Ashley Olson.
Milton—Chelsie Schyvinck.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.