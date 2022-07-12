Milwaukee School of Engineering

These area students earned degrees in the spring 2022 semester:

Beloit—Joshua Kleinschmidt, Bachelor of Science, high honors; and Jesus Ramos, Bachelor of Science.

Elkhorn—Nathan Chapman, Bachelor of Science, honors; Jack Flitcroft, Bachelor of Science, high honors; and Melissa Lin, Bachelor of Science.

Fontana—Joshua Navin, Bachelor of Science, high honors.

Janesville—Xavier Hulbert, Bachelor of Science.

Lake Geneva—Benjamin Mason, Bachelor of Science, honors.

