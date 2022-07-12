Local students earned degrees in the spring semester at MSOE Jul 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milwaukee School of EngineeringThese area students earned degrees in the spring 2022 semester:Beloit—Joshua Kleinschmidt, Bachelor of Science, high honors; and Jesus Ramos, Bachelor of Science.Elkhorn—Nathan Chapman, Bachelor of Science, honors; Jack Flitcroft, Bachelor of Science, high honors; and Melissa Lin, Bachelor of Science.Fontana—Joshua Navin, Bachelor of Science, high honors.Janesville—Xavier Hulbert, Bachelor of Science.Lake Geneva—Benjamin Mason, Bachelor of Science, honors. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Naked man arrested for breaking into Clinton home, taking four-wheeler out for a ride Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 One injured in early-morning residential fire on Janesville's south side Death notices for July 6, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022