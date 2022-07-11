These area students earned degrees from UW-Whitewater in the spring 2022 semester:
Beloit—Rene Aguilar, Associate of Applied Science; Carlos Alcala-Rosales, Associate of Applied Science; Josh Anselmi, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Fernando Badillo, Associate of Applied Science; Gunner Bell, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; McKenzie Brannon, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jennifer Brenum, Bachelor of Science; Lucas Carter, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Grace Clark, Associate of Applied Science; Nicole Eithun, Bachelor of Art; Monica Fernandez, Associate of Applied Science; Abby Garner, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Annika Gill, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Gina Granberg, Master of Science; Jasmine Hartke, Associate of Applied Science; Aleena Houle, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kaileb Klossner, Bachelor of Business Administration; Skylar Listenbee, Associate of Applied Science; Sarah Martalock, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Matysiak, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Adonis Mendez, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brandon Perez, Bachelor of Business Administration; Marie Pokorney, Bachelor of Art, summa cum laude; Megan Pokorney, Bachelor of Art, summa cum laude; Mark Prado, Bachelor of Business Administration; Caroline Santas, Associate of Applied Science; Ryan Santas, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Omar Saucedo, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Matthew Shallenberger, Bachelor of Art; Fredrick Stewart, Associate of Applied Science; and Alijah Wilson, Associate of Applied Science.
Brodhead—Brooke Bescup, Bachelor of Art, magna cum laude; Kayla Douglas, Bachelor of Science; Caleb Engen, Associate of Applied Science; Brooke Gierhart, Associate of Applied Science; Viosa Jashari, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Rachael Miller, Master of Science; Alex Riemer, Associate if Art; and Sebastian Van Wyhe, Associate of Applied Science.
Clinton—Becca Carratt, Bachelor of Art; and McKenzie Neisius, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.
Darien—Rachael Edwards, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; CJ Morse, Bachelor of Business Administration; Madelyn Seuser, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; and Devontae Sisk, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.
Delavan—Christopher Aguilar, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sydney Anderson, Associate of Art; Haley Dieter, Bachelor of Music, magna cum laude; Luke Feit, Bachelor of Business Administration; Evan Ferguson, Bachelor of Art; Justin Fowlkes, Master of Science; Hunter Gebauer, Bachelor of Music; Caitlin Giller, Bachelor of Science; Ybeth Gloria, Bachelor of Science; Katrina Granberg, Bachelor of Business Administration; Payton Hintz, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Trista Kuehni, Bachelor of Business Administration; Desiree Papay, Bachelor of Science; Alexia Salinas-Garibay, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Josh Smiley, Associate of Applied Science; and Emma Terpstra, Bachelor of Science.
East Troy—Corinn Harmeyer, Bachelor of Business Administration; Wyatt Klumb, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Christian Lambrechts, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Dani Schultz, Master of Science.
Edgerton—Morgan Beahm, Bachelor of Art, cum laude; Tyler Blum, Associate of Applied Science; Dan Buri, Master of Science; Elizabeth Fish, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Nik Hazlett, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Thomas Kalhagen, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Kenedi Kruckenberg, Bachelor of Art; Javier Martinez, Bachelor of Science; Aj Messmer, Master of Business Administration; Josie Nettum, Master of Business Administration; Ashlyn Oren, Bachelor of Art; Maria Oster, Bachelor of Art, magna cum laude; Bailey Sund, Bachelor of Business Administration; and Peyton Witt, Bachelor of Art.
Elkhorn—Noah Barkes, Bachelor of Science; Dakota Biefeld, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Emily Brahm, Bachelor of Business Administration; Luke Hinrichs, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jocelin Huerta, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chandler Kayser, Master of Science; Mitch Kayser, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Anna Kuhtz, Bachelor of Art, summa cum laude; Nathan Meersman, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Kendall Peak, Bachelor of Science; Gabe Prien, Bachelor of Art, cum laude; Caden Reece, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Andrew Roberts, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Peyton Sanders, Bachelor of Science; and Chelsea Spaeth, Master of Science.
Evansville—Dayne Acker, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Sydney Cornwell, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Stacy Kramer, Master of Science; Claudia Peart, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; and Michael Stockel, Associate of Applied Science.
Fontana—Kelly Bobek, Bachelor of Science magna cum laude; and Connor Terry, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Footville—Trenton Purinton, Bachelor of Science.
Genoa City—Jordan Gates, Bachelor of Music; William Hoerth, Master of Science; and Gavin Robistow, Bachelor of Art.
Janesville—Jill Alderman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Zachary Allen, Associate of Applied Science; Carter Ashmus, Master of Science; Dawson Babcock, Bachelor of Music, magna cum laude; Michael Beecher, Master of Science; Kali Bjornstad, Associate of Applied Science; Brianna Blanchard, Associate of Applied Science; Becky Boylan, Master of Social Work; Hannah Brazil, Associate of Applied Science; Jonathan Brown, Bachelor of Science; Michael Carlson, Bachelor of Art, cum laude; Alex Carrier, Associate of Applied Science; Thomas Carroll, Master of Science; Kayleigh Chrostowski, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kennedy Cox, Bachelor of Art, magna cum laude; Chikara Crooks, Associate of Applied Science; Connor Cropp, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa sum laude; Jailynn Deanda, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kayla Dewey, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Karly Drees, Bachelor of Business Administration; Josh Elsberry, Bachelor of Business Administration; Michael Emerson, Associate of Applied Science; Kyra Ennocenti, Associate of Applied Science; Samantha Fett, Master of Business Administration; James Foss, Bachelor of Art; Christopher Galvan, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Erica George, Master of Science; Jaxon Gille, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tracy Goethe, Associate of Applied Science; Seth Gravert, Bachelor of Science; Gavin Greene, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Matt Hanley, Associate of Art; Tim Hanson, Master of Business Administration; Caitlyn Harrison, Associate of Applied Science; Kristine Hettich, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lexi Hoium, Bachelor of Science; Miranda Hopkins, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Rachel Howell, Associate of Applied Science; Jackie Hudson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kathryn Jackson, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Alexis Johnson, Associate of Applied Science; James Johnston, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Skylar Kafka, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Hannah Kalk, Master of Science; Abigail Kent, Associate of Applied Science; Jessica Kienbaum, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Megan Klingaman, Bachelor of Science; Luke Klubertanz, Bachelor of Science; Ian Knox, Associate of Applied Science; Logan Komprood, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Alex Krebs, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Matt Kremer, Associate of Applied Science; Thomas Kulinski, Bachelor of Science; Stephanie Lawton, Master of Business Administration; Heather Leonhard, Bachelor of Science; Seiarra Limones, Associate of Applied Science; Ryan Malec, Bachelor of Science; Monika Maquera, Associate of Applied Science; Ross March, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Sydney McDonald, Master of Social Work; Claude McDonald, Associate of Applied Science; Jaimee Miller, Master of Social Work; Silvia Miranda, Bachelor of Art; Liana Moore, Associate of Applied Science; Myia Moore, Associate of Applied Science; William Muether, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Michelle Mulligan, Associate of Applied Science; Julia Olson, Master of Science; Brooke Parkhurst, Associate of Applied Science; Axel Pelayo-Onofre, Associate of Applied Science; Melissa Pergolski, Master of Business Administration; Caroline Persak, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Victor Peterson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cordelia Regenold, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Reid, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Tucker Richards, Associate of Applied Science; Ryon Riggan, Master of Business Administration; Michael Roca, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Hanna Ruosch, Associate of Applied Science; Parker Schneider, Associate of Applied Science; Swai Sime, Associate of Applied Science; Natalie Smith, Bachelor of Art, summa cum laude; Nick Smithrud, Associate of Applied Science; Alyssa Soliday, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Cade Spoden, Associate of Applied Science; Ally Steinke, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Lucas Stevenson, Associate of Art; Alyssa Susnik-Miller, Bachelor of Business Administration; Keegan Sweeney, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Szelogowski, Master of Science; Josh Terrill, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Thomas, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bailey Valentine, Associate of Applied Science; Aaron Wehrwein, Associate of Applied Science; Emily Welch, Associate of Applied Science; Dakota White, Bachelor of Science; Cheyenne Wilson, Associate of Applied Science; Klaudia Wittwer, Associate of Applied Science; Chad Woodman, Master of Science; Hailey Zillmer, Bachelor of Science; and Levi Zuehlke, Bachelor of Science.
Lake Geneva—Savannah Alheit, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Anna Bechtel, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Zane Gallagher, Associate of Applied Science; Katie Kolar, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Rujirat Panngarm, Associate of Applied Science; Aiden Scherff, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; and Daniel Weiner, Master of Business Administration.
Milton—Carley Albrecht, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Alexis Andrews, Bachelor of Science; Lauta Ashiku, Bachelor of Art; Peyton Balch, Bachelor of Business Adminsitration; Kaitlyn Darr, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Veronica Drevdahl, Associate of Applied Science; Maggie Foster, Associate of Applied Science; Stacey Hamman, Master of Science; Samantha Holterman, Bachelor of Science; John Keller, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Kopen Luebke, Associate of Applied Science; Eli Malmquist, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kelly Mathews, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Garrett McKay-Severt, Associate of Applied Science; Derek Pratt, Master of Social Work; Megan Rudolph, Bachelor of Science; Shane Tremel, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Lauren Wallace, Bachelor of Business Administration; Molly Wanless, Bachelor of Music, summa cum laude; and Dana Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science.
Monroe—Brandon Holz, Master of Business Administration; Kennedy Ludwig, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; and Nicole Nicholson, Associate of Applied Science.
OrfordvilleùShannon Provo, Bachelor of Science.
Sharon—Mia Ciancio, Associate of Art; and Sam Dickerson, Associate of Applied Science.
Walworth—Victoria Alcozer, Associate of Applied Science; Kenny Bernal, Bachelor of Business Administration; Nathan Eischeid, Bachelor of Science; Brandon Hynd, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; and Jose Sanchez, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Whitewater—Hannah Keziah Agustin, Bachelor of Art, summa cum laude; Kali Anditon, Bachelor of Art, summa cum laude; Ryan Anditon, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Miguel Aranda, Master of Business ADministration; LaPerish Barnes, Master of Science; Callisa Briggs, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lindsey Buchanan, Bachelor of Art, cum laude; Sarah Carlus, Master of Science; Ian Carnes, Bachelor of Science; Jackie Carper, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Celia Cotter, Associate of Applied Science; Kianna Doerr, Associate of Applied Science; Jessica Dukat, Bachelor of Science; Grant Enwright, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rubith Garcia, Master of Science; Cody Garthwaite, Bachelor of Science; Rachael Gerondale, Bachelor of Art; Robin Gleason, Master of Social Work; Baylee Goldsmith, Bachelor of Science; Lexington Gracia, Bachelor of Art; Taylor Herman, Bachelor of Art, magna cum laude; Jake Herrendeen, Bachelor of Art; Joshua Hetz, Associate of Applied Science; Michael Higgins, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brooke Hildebrand, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sophie Howard, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Aidan Howe, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Kat Hunt, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Jameson Hutchins, Bachelor of Business Administration; Zack Isselmann, Bachelor of Business Administration; Seth Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Caleb Kahila, Bachelor of Art; Breanna Kearney, Bachelor of Art; Paul Kosik, Master of Business Administration; Karthik Krishnamurthy, Master of Business Administration; Andie Laube, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; KayLee Jo Lutz, Bachelor of Science, Magana cum laude; Sarah Maloney, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Susanne Maroske, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Gabby Martinsen, Bachelor of Art; Max Meylor, Bachelor of Science; Nikki Nehlsen, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Norton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Billie Jo Parker, Bachelor of Art, summa cum laude; Trey Roth, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Alex Runyard, Bachelor of Art; Trent Sanborn, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Santeler, Bachelor of Art; Nikolas Schaal, Bachelor of Art; Scott Schaefer, Bachelor of Art; Jordan Scheidecker, Master of Science; Kelsey Schmidt, Bachelor of Science; Justin Silbaugh, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Casey Skindingsrude, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Curtis Smith, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Smith, Associate of Art; Yacouba Soire, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bashkim Veliu, Bachelor of Science; Harrison Wessels, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Seth White, Master of Science; Anna Yeazel, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude.
Williams Bay—Wade Klausen, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; and Trever Pokot, Bachelor of Business Administration.