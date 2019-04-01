JANESVILLE

More than 200 music students competed and 57 earned cups at the 2019 Wisconsin Federation of Music Clubs Festival, hosted by Janesville's MacDowell Music Club on Feb. 2.

The local festival, which is one of many throughout the country, was held at the Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Janesville Woman’s Club. It drew 228 students who participated in eight events in piano, voice, strings, instrumental and theory exams.

Federation teachers who entered students included Delight Antos, Robyn Doege-Brennan, Barbara Eckerman, Rita Farris, Debra Hegle, Matthew Hollingsworth, Robin Houghes, Alison Jewer, Jo Ann Koltyk, Karen Koyama, Jan Loucks, Jayne Lubke, Jessica May, Ashlynn Meyer, Martha Morehart, David Newman, Cherie Norquay, Carol Prudhon, Sue Renkas, Carol Roy, Janet Schroeder, Edward Schultz, Fran Thorpe Peyer, Anne Weirich and Ellen Westlund.

Thirty-three students won First Gold Cups; 20 students earned Second Gold Cups, and four students received Third Gold Cups.

To achieve the 15 points needed for each cup, a student must have received three years of superior or lesser ratings accumulated over four or more years.

Third Gold Cups in Piano Solo went to Sara Gille, Emily Lebakken, Rachael Thomas and Emily Westman.

Second Gold Cups in Piano Solo were given to Carissa Choi, Aiden Dalby, Julien Dalby, Allie Farris, Chayse Farris, Charlotte Hawley, Ella Hembrook, Nina Johnson, Robert Knilans, Kelaney Kumlien, Genevieve Mullen, Davin Parboteeah, Molly Schroeder, Alyssa Schubert, Jessica Tan, Olivia Westman, Bridgette Wolf and Grace Zhang.

Second Gold Cups in Violin Solo went to Lily Campbell and Lucy Johnson.

First Gold Cups were awarded to these students:

In Piano Solo to Jacob Bolton, Selah Bourdeaux, Donovan Cox, Heather Drake, Evelyn Filter, Aiden Finley, Allyson Fox, Evan Glissendorf, Katherine Hawley, Mia Johnson, Daniella Khoury, Ava Magee, Nadia Rusert, Elizabeth Thomas, Dayne Van Horn, Serenata Wagner, Andrew Wieners and Selina Zhang.

In Piano Sight Playing to Trevor Boll and Sara Gille.

In Violin Solo to Audrey Johnson and Stephanie Hodges.

In Violin Duet to Samantha Brooks, Iselin Hegg, Audrey Johnson and Lucy Johnson.

In Cello Solo to Augustus Sykora.

In Vocal Musical Theater to Faith Green, Helana Palasini, Hunter Rich, Camrin Thong and Aria Wagner.

In Theory Exam to Julia Newmark (not pictured).