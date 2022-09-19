Local student named to dean's list at Upper Iowa University Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upper Iowa UniversityThese area students were named to the dean's list for the summer 2022 semester at this Fayette, Iowa, university:Brodhead—Morgan Knox and Katie-Marie Weber.Janesville—Jacob Arneson, Zoe Hunt and Cody Jump. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Abandoned vehicle rule change would make it easier for city of Janesville to move homeless along Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI Edison Middle School resource officer's gun accidentally fires; no one hurt Four-car crash shuts down Highway 14 near Evansville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022