Local student named to dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University Jan 25, 2023

Olivet Nazarene University

These local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at this Bourbonnais, Illinois, university:

Elkhorn — Abigail Blair and Jessica Winters.

Evansville — Nadia Eakins.

Lake Geneva — Hannah Palmer.