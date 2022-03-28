Local student make honors list at MSOE for winter semester Mar 28, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Milwaukee School of EngineeringThese local student were named to the honors list for the winter 2022 semester at this Milwaukee college:Beloit—Stephen Dillard.Janesville—Ryan Alexander, Xavier Hulbert, Kyle Krueger and Harry Kubiak.Lake Geneva—Sarah Warner.Whitewater—Gwynne Sahyun. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins For $1, city of Janesville could buy former Sears store for proposed ice arena Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office releases names of two people killed in town of Albion crash Death notices for March 25, 2022 Janesville housing demand expected to skyrocket Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022