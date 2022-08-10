Local student graduates from UW-Stevens Point Aug 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-Stevens PointThese area students earned degrees in the spring 2022 semester:Albany—Radhika Flannery, Bachelor of Science.Delavan—Jonathan Brunner, Bachelor of Science.East Troy—Samantha Donohoue, Bachelor of Science.Elkhorn—Cailin Jacobs, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; and Bailey Tueting, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude.Evansville—Tyler Rufenacht, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.Genoa City—Joshua Brumm, Bachelor of Arts; Jeremy Kremser, Bachelor of Arts; and Clifford Miller, Bachelor of Science.Janesville—Ivana Deremo, Bachelor of Arts; Danielle Heitsman, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; and Theodore Rickman, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude. Lake Geneva—Nathan Borst, Bachelor of Science; and Rylyn Donahue, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude.Milton—Cailyn Contreras, Bachelor of Science; Gerald Lipke, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; and Miranda Solem, Bachelor of Science, cum laude.Pell Lake—Lucas Darbro, Bachelor of Science.Walworth—Jenna Fort, Bachelor of Science.Williams Bay—Brooke Wellhausen, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Janesville's low-income, unhoused residents face shortages of housing options, amenities Janesville couple killed in lightning strike near U.S. White House were on 56th anniversary trip Woodman's sign, forgotten for generations, emerges in remodel Death notices for Aug. 5, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022