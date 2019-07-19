Three Shorewest Realtors agents and teams recently were named on a list called "America’s Best Real Estate Agents,” produced by REAL Trends and business coach Tom Ferry.

The ranking lists the top 1% of agents and teams in the United States based on excellence in sales over the past year.

Individual real estate agents who were selected had to have at least 50 closed transactions or $20 million in closed sales. Real estate teams had to have at least 75 closed transactions and $30 million in closed sales.

Local agents who were recognized include Mary Gilbank Peterson and Tammy Cherry of the Janesville/Rock County Shorewest office. Gilbank also was honored for her closed sales volume.

Real estate team Christine Fox and Associates of Delavan also earned recognition for closed transactions.