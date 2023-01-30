Kubicek, Sheffiled earn degrees at Iowa university Jan 30, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of DubuqueSarah Kubicek of East Troy and Tyler Sheffield of Delavan earned degrees in the fall 2022 semester at this Dubuque, Iowa, university.Kubicek earned a Master of Science in physician assistant studies and Sheffield earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Haunted hunting: Team investigates unexplained sights, sounds at Janesville's Lincoln-Tallman House 1 fatality in Friday night interstate crash Wisconsin State Patrol: 85 vehicles, no fatalities in Janesville interstate pileup Friday Janesville man arrested in attempted Walmart parking lot carjackings Major vehicle pileup, multiple crashes reported on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023