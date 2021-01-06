BELOIT
Beloit Health System has named Tami Kellerman as its new executive director of foundation, marketing and community relations.
Kellerman joined Beloit Health System on Nov. 30. She comes to the health system from Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care and has more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit field and organizational development.
She also has held various leadership positions in the stateline area and currently serves on the YWCA Rock County Board of Directors and as vice president of the Rockford Network of Professional Women.
Kellerman has a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in public administration from Valdosta State University.
She is currently pursuing certification as a certified fundraising executive, a distinction held by fewer than 6,000 nonprofit executives, according to a news release.