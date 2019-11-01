Lisa Machtemes recently was named the new executive director at KANDU Industries in Janesville.

KANDU interviewed numerous candidates in its year-long, nationwide search for an executive director to replace Gary Bersell, who served in that role from 2007 until June 30.

The organization’s hiring committee and two recruiting groups selected Machtemes to fill the position.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead KANDU Industries,” Machtemes told The Gazette in an emailed response. “I look forward to building on its success.”

Machtemes most recently worked as interim executive director and manager at Oswego Senior Center in Oswego, Illinois. She has years of experience in nonprofit work and has accumulated various leadership awards, according to a news release.

“Lisa is an extraordinarily qualified leader who we are certain will succeed in serving KANDU’s clients while continuing to develop and grow the organization,” KANDU board President Brian Anderson is quoted as saying in the release.

Machtemes has a doctorate in organizational development as well as a Master’s in Business Administration degree in accounting.