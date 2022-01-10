The Janesville Police Department announced a slew of new hires who started Jan. 3. The officers are:
Sullivan R. Bradley of Janesville. He attended Blackhawk Technical College and UW-Whitewater for a degree in criminology. He graduated from the Blackhawk Technical College Police Academy in December 2021. Bradley recently worked as a community service officer for the Whitewater Police Department.
Nathan L. Davis of Janesville. He earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice in December 2021 at BTC and recently worked as a warehouse order picker for Upper Lakes Food. Davis plans to attend the BTC Police Academy in January.
Michael P. Kettle of Janesville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in December 2021 at UW-Whitewater. He recently worked as a salesperson for Boucher Hyundai. Kettle plans to attend the BTC Police Academy in January.
Kirklin A. Larson of Janesville. He earned an Associate of Arts and Science degree in May 2021 at UW-Whitewater. He also graduated from the BTC Police Academy in December 2021. Larson recently worked in membership services at the YMCA of Northern Rock County.
Cody Northrup of Janesville. He earned an associate’s degree in pre-nursing in 2018 at Rock Valley College and plans to attend BTC Police Academy in January. Northrup recently worked as a maintenance lead for Patriot Properties.
Tyler E. O’Toole of Janesville. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics in May 2013 at UW-Stevens Point and graduated from the Madison Police Department Police Academy in 2020. O’Toole recently served as a police officer for the Madison Police Department.
Gilberto Ramirez of Milwaukee. He is currently attending UW-Milwaukee for a degree in criminal justice and recently worked as a community service officer for the Whitefish Bay Police Department. Ramirez plans to attend BTC Police Academy in January.
Kalasinh Sihabouth of Janesville. He attended BTC and will attend the BTC Police Academy in January. He also served in the United States Army for nine years. Sihabouth recently worked as a conductor for Wisconsin Southern Railroad.
Jared J. Wagner of Janesville. He earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice in Dec. 2020 at Madison Area Technical College and plans to attend the BTC Police Academy in January. Wagner recently worked in the security division of the UW Madison Police Department.
Kaitlin R. Winnie of Janesville. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sports science and a master’s degree in human resource development at Tusculum University and graduated from the Dance County Police Academy and Jail Academy. Winnie recently worked as a deputy for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.