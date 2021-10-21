The Janesville Noon Rotary Club has announced its October students of the month for the 2021-22 school year.
The students are:
Craig High School student Jessa Alderman, daughter of Heidi and Tom Alderman. She was secretary of Student Leadership Council and a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. She was captain of the track and field team and a letterwinner in basketball and volleyball. She also volunteered at the Bountiful Blessings and American Heart Association blood drive and worked as a child care provider at Cargill United Methodist Church.
Alderman plans to attend UW-Madison and become an environmental scientist.
Milton High School student Luke Bilhorn, son of Anna and Jeremy Bilhorn. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, jazz band, pep band, wind ensemble and the cross country team. He was the section leader and soloist for the marching band and an intern for the tech department. He was also active at Fulton church as an organist, keyboardist, Awana leader and a member and student leader of varsity youth group.
Bilhorn plans to continue his education at college or university in engineering, math or science.
Milton High School student Alayna Borgwardt, daughter of Elizabeth Bailey and Scott Borgwardt. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, track and field team, basketball team and was captain of the cross country team. She organized the Milton Summer Running Club, founded the Bake & Bee Happy online cookie business and volunteered for Caritas for Children Club, Salvation Army and River Hills Community Church.
Borgwardt plans to attend UW-Madison and study food science.
Parker High School student Ian Breidenstein, son of Jocelyn and Keith Breidenstein. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, the football team and participated in school musicals. He also was active with Bags of Hope, Easton’s Cause and the Blackhawk Tech Winter Festival.
Breidenstein intends to continue on to college or university and study psychology.
Parker High School student Kendall Buehl, daughter of Chris and Scott Buehl. She was vice president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, Spanish Club, French Club, Culture Club, Link Crew, WSMA State honors choir and co-captain of the varsity volleyball team. She participated in the Crossfire Volleyball Club tournament and was a volunteer tutor for Spanish-speaking students.
Buehl plans to major in communication arts at UW-Madison.