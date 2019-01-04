The Janesville Noon Rotary Club has announced its December Students of the Month. No information was available for one student, Madeline Timm.
The students are:
Milton High School student Ryan Gasser, son of Jay and Kerry Gasser. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, 4-H, Ice Age Trail Alliance and the tennis and baseball teams. He has earned an academic letter and academic bar. He also has been a volunteer bell-ringer for the Milton food pantry, helped clean up Harmony Cemetery, and helped maintain the stairs and trail on the Ice Age Trail. He works at Walgreens. Gasser plans to attend UW-Madison and earn a doctorate in pharmacy.
Craig High School student Emilie Letourneau, daughter of Julie and Pascal Letourneau. She is a member of the National French Honor Society, National Chinese Honor Society, International Club, Key Club, Sierra Club, Seeds to Feed and the gymnastics team. She is also the international ambassador to the student exchange program and volunteered as an election worker in the Nov. 6 general election. Letourneau plans to attend a university and double major in chemistry and statistics.
Parker High School student Cavanaugh Mair, son of Laurie and Paul Mair. He is a member of National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Robotics Club, Computer Club, Link Crew and the baseball team. His volunteer activities include helping at FIRST Lego League competitions for elementary and middle school students. Mair plans to attend a Big Ten university and study aerospace engineering and computer science.
Craig High School student Ethan Thompson, son of Ernest and Stacie Thompson. He is a member of National Honor Society, National Ocean Science Bowl team, Investment Club, Sierra Club, pep band, cross country team and track team. He also reached the rank of Eagle Scout and competed in Solo and Ensemble. Thompson plans to attend a four-year college and earn a bachelor’s degree. He also plans to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Milton High School student Nina Yeung, daughter of May Uren and Mo Yeung. She has earned academic excellence honors, was president of the National Art Honor Society and class treasurer on student council. She also is a member of National Honor Society, Interact Club and Young Liberals Club. Her volunteer activities include tutoring at the Milton Middle School study table and helping with ECHO fundraisers. Yeung plans to attend UW-Madison and earn a bachelor’s degree in biology. She then will attend medical school.
