Army Chaplain Thomas Behling, a 1980 Parker High School graduate and Distinguished Viking alumnus, has been promoted to brigadier general and named director of the Joint Chaplain Office for the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C.
In his new position, he will oversee the activities of chaplains and religious support personnel in National Guard units in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. He will also be responsible for advising the chief of the National Guard Bureau.
Behling is a distinguished military graduate and received his commission as an armor officer through ROTC program at UW-Whitewater. He entered active duty as an Army cavalry officer and served at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and in Fulda, Germany. He left active duty after Operation Desert Storm to attend seminary and joined the National Guard in Minnesota. He has deployed several times.
He also has earned numerous military awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal,
Behling has a bachelor's degree in finance from UW-Whitewater. He also earned master's degrees in public administration from Western Kentucky University, in strategic studies from the United States Army War College and a Master of Divinity degree from Bethel Theological Seminary.