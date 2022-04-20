The Janesville Morning Rotary and Janesville Noon Rotary clubs named four Milton High School Students their April Students of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.
The Morning Rotary students are:
Jacey Pryce, daughter of Curt and Julie Pryce of Milton. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew and the poms and track teams. After graduation, Pryce plans to work as a traveling CAN with Mercyhealth. She also plans to attend UW-La Crosse and study radiology or optometry as well as run track.
James Watson, son of Jonathan and Jennifer Watson of Milton. He played trumpet for the band and was section leader. He also played baseball and was an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. Watson intends to earn a degree in mechanical engineering at UW-Milwaukee or the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
The Noon Rotary students are:
Chayton Jenson, son of Pamela and Steve Jenson of Janesville. He was a member of the National Honor Society, basketball team and track team. He was captain of the football team and received academic all-state and the most improved player awards. He also volunteered with multiple youth sports camps. Jenson intends to earn a degree in civil engineering at UW-Platteville.
Mollie Myers, daughter of Marcy and Michael Myers of Janesville. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and band. She volunteered through the Janesville Bowmen’s Club, Milton 4-H Club, Milton Optimists Club, St. Mary’s Parish, YWCA and Rotary Botanical Gardens. She was also named the YWCA Junior Women of Distinction in 2014. Myers plans to continue her education and study biology to become a forensic scientist or crime scene analyst.
