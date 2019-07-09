Danielle Wallace has joined the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau as a new visitor and event services representative.

She will oversee the Janesville Visitor Information Center in Palmer Park, where she will help with event planning and assist visitors.

Wallace, who is originally from Janesville, earned a degree in organizational communication and business management from UW-Eau Claire. She previously worked as an intern for Visit Eau Claire before becoming the Eau Claire Experience Center manager.