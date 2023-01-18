Hume joins dean's list at Central Community College Jan 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Central Community CollegeJenna Hume of Orfordville was named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at this Fort Doge, Iowa, college. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County Board members push for Woodman's Center referendum in Janesville Trial begins of UW football player accused of Janesville murders Hendricks' group sells stake in northern Illinois aluminum supplier Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Staffing from scratch: Hy-Vee hiring hundreds of employees for new Janesville store set to open in February Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022