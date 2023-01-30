Hsu graduates from Bradley University Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bradley UniversityHua-Yi Hsu of Orfordville earned a Master of Science in Manufacturing Engineering in the fall 2022 semester at the Peoria, Illinois, university. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Victim identified in fatal interstate crash Hy-Vee to open Tuesday with new 4-way stop at Lexington Drive entry Haunted hunting: Team investigates unexplained sights, sounds at Janesville's Lincoln-Tallman House In need of nurses: Nursing bachelor's degree to be offered at UW-Whitewater campus in Janesville 1 fatality in Friday night interstate crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023