Tim McKevett, Beloit Health System president and CEO, has received the Best of the Best Award from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The award recognizes an on-site hospital administrator who has developed a positive, supportive relationship with his or her volunteer organization.

McKevett was nominated by the Volunteers in Partnership, a group affiliated with Beloit Health System. The group completed a nomination form and application, and a selection committee judged nominees anonymously based on their exemplary relationships with their volunteer organizations.