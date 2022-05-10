Henkel, Steurer make president's list at Bob Jones University May 10, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bob Jones UniversityArielle Henkel of Janesville and Michael Steurer of Elkhorn were named to the president's list for the spring 2022 semester at this Greenville, South Carolina, university. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Mercyhealth's Janesville trauma center to be downgraded; system shelves local MD-1 emergency response unit Former Mercyhealth exec Barb Bortner of Janesville gets 3.5 years in prison for $3 million marketing kickback scheme Cozy Inn, Janesville's mainstay Chinese restaurant, marks 100 years in business in 2022 Parker High School’s Megan Ehle to compete at national forensics competition Memorial Day weekend Fresh lavender, kettle corn and a guy with a pet iguana: Janesville's downtown farmers market returns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022