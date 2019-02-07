Tim Haney has been promoted to professor of sociology at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

A full professorship is the highest rank in academics. Haney was 37 when he earned the promotion, a rare achievement before age 40. He is the third person in his department’s history to be promoted to full professor.

Haney’s promotion was based on excellence in research, proficient and scholarly teaching, and substantial service contributions.

Haney graduated from Craig High School in 1999 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Ripon College. He earned a master’s degree at Tulane University in New Orleans and a doctorate at the University of Oregon.

Haney, who lives in Calgary with his family, is the son of James and Joan Haney of Janesville.