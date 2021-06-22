First National Bank and Trust recognized the promoted of three local employees in the Customer Support and Loan Operations teams:
Angie Baskin, promoted to assistant vice president, loan operations. She will oversee the post closing, quality control and loan scanning teams in her new role. She joined the bank in December 2017 as a teller at the Madison Road branch in Beloit and became a manager in August 2019 in the customer support department. Baskin has more than 15 years of banking experience. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise and sport science from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in leadership at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois. She has also earned a banking and finance diploma from the American Bankers Association and completed all the association’s certificates.
Spring Almanza, promoted to business support supervisor. She joined the bank in 2016 as a part-time teller at the Cranston Road office in Beloit. She later moved to the Grand Avenue location as a full-time teller before becoming a business connection support representative on the deposit services team. She was promoted to business support team lead in July 2020. Almanza has an associate’s degree from Rock Valley College and is currently pursuing a degree in business administration and finance at UW-Whitewater.
Mallory Nygren, promoted to customer support supervisor. She will provide extensive training on business support functions to the customer support team in her new position. Nygren joined the bank in June 2019 as a teller at the Inman Parkway branch in Beloit and later joined the business connection team in the customer support department. She previously worked as a manager at a Rue 21 retail store. Nygren has earned branch manager, supervisor and team lead certificates through the American Bankers Association.