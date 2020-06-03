Elkhorn Area High School student Sean Ahler has received the National Merit University of Texas at Dallas Scholarship through the National Merit Scholarship Program.
The program selected the highest-scoring students who took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
About 16,000 semifinalists were selected and asked to submit scholarship applications, which include essays and information on their extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to be recommended by a high school official and provide confirmation of their SAT or ACT scores.
About 15,000 students advanced to finalist standing, and about half received scholarships.
Recipients are selected by college sponsors from a group of finalists who plan to attend the sponsoring college. Scholarships range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
Ahler plans to study surgical medicine at University of Texas at Dallas.