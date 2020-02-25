Davis joins dean's list at Fort Lewis College Feb 25, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fort Lewis CollegeMariah Davis of Lake Geneva was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at this Durango, Colorado, university. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Feb 25 Beloit International Film Festival Tue, Feb 25, 2020 downtown Beloit Feb 25 Wisconsin Rural Landscapes Tue, Feb 25, 2020 Janesville Performing Arts Center Feb 25 Art display Tue, Feb 25, 2020 Janesville Country Club Feb 25 "The Space Between" Tue, Feb 25, 2020 Overture Center for the Arts Feb 25 "Human Identity Portrait Stories" Tue, Feb 25, 2020 Overture Center for the Arts The Latest Guest Views: 'Buy American' bill could end up costing taxpayers Janesville Downtown Gran Prix bike race returns June 23 Turner boys basketball program celebrates Senior Night in style against Big Foot Janesville City Council approves TIF for River Flats project Public record for Feb. 25, 2020 Rock Valley boys basketball: Edgerton goes on road to stun second-ranked East Troy Interstate work to close some ramps at Highways 14 and 26 St. Paul's youth tournament set for this weekend Constituents can talk to Rep. Steil on Tuesday Guest Views: Mishaps and mistakes help globalize the coronavirus pandemic Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDeputies report child porn, marijuana found in Milton residenceNew Janesville video game arcade would sell beer to patronsRandle El charged in Janesville double murderTown of Delavan man sentenced in arsons, allowed to hug father after year in jailRandle-El agrees to be extradited in Janesville double homicideSeairaha WinchesterHighway officials hope Highway 14 overhaul starts a year earlySteven "Steve" SmithOwner of 13 N. Main St. in early talks to repurpose propertyRock County Jail assault highlights mental illness problem Images Videos CollectionsJanesville responds to double homicideUW-Whitewater secures WIAC conference championshipBeloit College's new student centerCraig finishes with undefeated dual seasonCraig basketball completes season sweep of Parker Stocks Market Data by TradingView