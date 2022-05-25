Craig High School students received these awards and scholarships at a scholarship ceremony May 25:
Taytum Adkins, daughter of Ray and Tanya Adkins: Wartman Scholarship.
Jessa Alderman, daughter of Heidi and Thomas Alderman: John and Jo Draeger Scholarship, Edna Anderson Alumni Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Janesville Chapter Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, American Legion Award, Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship, Howard W. Marquardt Scholarship and CATS Scholar Athlete.
Emily Allbee, daughter of Brianne and John Allbee: Blackhawk College Scholarship and Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training.
Andreas Alvarez Jacobs, son of Nemesio and Valerie Alvarez: Jeremiah Campbell Scholarship, John S. Scott Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship and Milton Siker Memorial Scholarship.
Jaiden Arellano, daughter of Isai and Kelly Arellano: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 236 Scholarship.
Mitchell Bauer, son of Anthony and Megan Bauer: Alumni Scholarship St. John Vianney, Blackhawk Golden K Kiwanis in Memory of Bob Johnson Scholarship, Elks Club-in Memory of Leon Glowacki Scholarship, Scott Barritt Memorial Scholarship and Jim “Stump” Haakinson Scholarship.
Cortney Baker, daughter of Eric and Tami Baker: Cecelia Howe Scholarship, Nona Mathews Kubitz Memorial Scholarship, Rick Kakouris Memorial Scholarship and Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training.
Emma Benewich, daughter of Jessica and Joel Benewich: Karl A. and Bernice E. Samek Scholarship and First Lutheran Church Scholarship.
McKenna Bennett, daughter of Michael and Sandra Bennett: Norman W. and Janice Graper Scholarship, Cargill United Methodist Scholarship, Harrison Elementary PTO Scholarship, Garry White Memorial Scholarship and Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship.
Kiah Biddick, daughter of Kurt and Sara Biddick: Janesville Morning Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship and Jefferson Elementary PTO Scholarship.
Ella Biege, daughter of Karen and Thomas Biege: Adams Elementary PTO Scholarship, Janesville FFA Alumni Scholarship, National Art Honor Society Scholarship, Cecelia Howe Scholarship, Katherine M. Belling Memorial Art Scholarship, JAREA-Kathryn Mary Swingle Memorial Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship and Craig FFA Scholarship.
Natalie Blank, daughter of Kristina and Nathan Blank: Mae Theisen Scholarship and Theresa A. Purinton Memorial Scholarship.
Madelyn Blaser, daughter of Arryn and Shawn Blaser: Kenneth F. Bick/Janesville High School Class of 1959 Scholarship and VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary Nursing-Medical Scholarship.
Jenna Budnik, daughter of Michael and Michele Budnik: U-Rock Mowbray Scholarship.
Clayton Churchill, son of Charles and Kimberly Churchill: George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship.
Rylee Coleman, daughter of Brion and Hope Coleman: Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar Athlete and Kyle Sippy Memorial Scholarship.
Logan Cordero, son of Amy Perry and David Cordero: Blackhawk College Scholarship and Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training.
Alexia Cuazozon, Kevin Jesus Cuazozon and Temix Catalina: Tim Cullen Internship Scholarship, Junior Optimist Club Scholarship and Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training.
Lauren Dammen, daughter of Aaron and Carolyn Dammen: Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship and George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship.
Luke DeGraaf, son of Allison and Dirk DeGraaf: Cougar Boys Basketball Scholarship.
Emily Easton, daughter of Mike and Teri Buhmeyer: Nona Mathew Kubitz Memorial Scholarship and Bliss-Combs Scholarship.
Lindsey Fiedler, daughter of David and Rachel Fiedler: Philip McQuade Memorial Scholarship.
Evelyn Filter, daughter of Paul and Stephanie Filter: Spanish National Honor Society Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, George and Ruby Conway/LaPrairie 4-H Scholarship, Aubrie Moore Memorial Scholarship, Terry and Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship, Rock County 4-H Alumni Scholarship in Memory of Philip Johnson, Janesville Catholic Women’s Club Scholarship, Rock County Genealogical Scholarship, Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship and Global Scholar.
Chase Fitz-Richard, son of Kimberly Beall and Kevin Fitz-Richard: Allison Funk Memorial Scholarship and Craig FFA Scholarship.
Noah Gillespie, son of Sara and Daniel Gillespie: Brent Chapin Memorial Scholarship.
Bleron Grajcevci, son of Gjevrije and Muhamet Grajcevci: Timmy Mork Cullen Scholarship and U-Rock Wartman Scholarship.
Allison Grund, daughter of Susan and Ted Grund: Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Owen Haldemann, son of Jason and Stacey Haldemann: Wisconsin Academic Excellence, Kenneth F. and Grace E. Bick Scholarship, Terry and Larry Oberley Memorial Scholarship, National Merit Commended and Lori Burns Memorial Scholarship.
Kelly Heinzen, daughter of David and Lisa Heinzen: ABWA-Park City Chapter Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Chris and Ed Stried Scholarship, Janesville FFA Alumni Scholarship and Craig FFA Scholarship.
Carson Herbst, son of Michele and Victor Herbst: Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship and Janesville Education Association Scholarship.
Madalyn Herzog, daughter of Jason and Valerie Herzog: Richard F. Schwarer Scholarship.
Katherine Huml, daughter of Jennifer Huml and the late Tony Huml: Cougar Gils Basketball Scholarship, Elk’s Ladies Club Scholarship, JBA Tony Huml Memorial Scholarship and Jack Steinhoff and Steve Ennis Memorial Scholarship.
Reid Jensen, son of Christina and Jay Jensen: Karl Southworth Memorial Scholarship.
Owen Jenson, son of Julie and Mark Jenson: George and Ruby Conway/LaPrairie 4-H Scholarship and Janesville Education Association Scholarship.
Esther Jung, daughter of Sukhyun Jung and Seogmin Kim: George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship, Geraldine Hedberg Scholarship, Janesville High School Class of ’57 Scholarship, LaVern Anderson memorial Scholarship, Cargill United Methodist Church Scholarship, Global Scholar, Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship and Spanish National Honor Society Scholarship.
McKaylie Justman, daughter of Jeffrey and Jennifer Justman: Wisconsin Academic Excellence, LaVern Anderson Memorial Scholarship, Elk’s Ladies Club Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship and Spanish National Honor Society Scholarship.
Reed Kelly, son of Kevin and Rebecca Kelly: Howard Peterson Scholarship, JP Cullen Scholarship, Rex P. Ryan Memorial Scholarship and Lori Burns Memorial Scholarship.
Emily Klementz, daughter of Craig and Pamela Klementz: Irene Hoyt Education Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship, Chris and Ed Stried Scholarship and Lori Burns Memorial Scholarship.
Hunter Klietz, son of Greg and Michelle Klietz: American Legion Athletic Award and Janesville Youth Football Scholarship.
Lauren Knox, daughter of Rebecca Davis and Steven Knox: Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training.
Addison Kooyman, daughter of Abbey Monson and Jonathan Kooyman: Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Janesville Woman’s Club Scholarship and Wilson Rawls Scholarship.
Jacob Kranz, son of Cassie Kjendlie and Timothy Kranz: Robert C. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship.
Samantha Lewey, daughter of Michelle and Robert Lewey: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship, Amy Elizabeth Houseman Scholarship, George and Harriet Christopherson Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Scholarship and Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training.
Madelyn Mayer, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Mayer: Blackhawk Golden K Kiwanis Scholarship and Dunk and Carol Jean Perry Memorial Scholarship.
Bryn McBride, daughter of Jennifer and Jordon McBride: Spanish National Honor Society Scholarship, Janesville FFA Alumni Scholarship, Janesville Catholic Woman’s Club Scholarship, Craig FFA Scholarship and Mercyhealth Janesville Medical Staff Scholarship.
Madeline McCormick, daughter of Benjamin and Keri McCormick: Janesville Western Masonic Lodge Scholarship and Kennedy Elementary PTO Scholarship.
Abigail Mengelt, daughter of Stacey and Todd Mengelt: Alva and Lulu Lloyd Scholarship and AAUW-Barbara Bobzien Memorial Scholarship.
Jaysen Nereu, daughter of David and Tracy Nereu: Janesville Renaissance Fair Scholarship and Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship.
Eliara Peabody, daughter of Andrea and Michael Peabody: Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship.
Aaliyah Perkins, daughter of Jaimie and Johnetta Marton: Janesville Renaissance Fair Scholarship.
Zachary Pringle, son of Lance and Tina Pringle: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship.
Amy Reddell, daughter of Patricia and Robert Reddell: UW-Rock Mowbray Scholarship and Rick Kakouris Memorial Scholarship.
Joseph Richardson, son of Julie and Matthew Richardson: JBA Tony Huml Memorial Scholarship.
Patrick Schork, son of Matthew and Pauline Schork: Youth Baseball of Janesville Scholarship, Chris and Ed Stried Scholarship and The DeLong Company Scholarship.
Senja Severson, daughter of Katherine and Peter Severson: U-Rock Mowbray Scholarship.
Ksenjia Shumikhina, daughter of Svetlana Fleming: George K. Steil Sr. Scholarship, Kennedy Elementary PTO Scholarship and Janesville Noon Lions Scholarship.
Lucie Smith, daughter of Christine Briggs and Brian Smith: Wisconsin Technical Excellence .
Abigail Spingler, daughter of Cindy and Shawn Spingler: Jefferson Elementary PTA Scholarship.
Carly Stengel, daughter of Kelly and Paul Stengel: Sylvia B. Feingold Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship, P.E.O. STAR Scholarship and First Lutheran Church Scholarship.
Emma Stilen, daughter of Jennifer and Kevin Stilen: Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship, Chris and Ed Stried Scholarship and Dunk and Carol Jean Perry Memorial Scholarship.
Brayden Stocks, son of Hailey Walters and Zachary Stocks: Reverend Eugene Beltz Memorial Scholarship and Alliant Energy Children of Employees Scholarship.
Sadie Sullivan, daughter of Benjamin and Natalie Sullivan: Ronald J. Jelinek Memorial Fund for Welding Education Scholarship.
Jocelyn Tilton, daughter of Jody and Timothy Tilton: James F. Adams Construction Scholarship Fund and First Lutheran Church Scholarship.
Joseph Tobias, son of Justine and Thomas Tobias: U-Rock Mowbray Scholarship.
Abigail Trapp, daughter of Anne and Ken Trapp: Wisconsin Academic Excellence, Janesville Art League Scholarship, Spanish National Honor Society Scholarship and Susan VanGalder Art Scholarship.
David Villa Perez, son of David and Guadalupe Perez: Janesville Renaissance Fair Scholarship, and Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training.
Leah Wangerin, daughter of Jonathan and Kristin Wangerin: Wisconsin Technical Excellence, VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary Citizenship Scholarship and Scholarships for Technical and Recognized Training.
Caitlin Werner, daughter of Janine and Stephen Werner Jr.: Blackhawk Golden K Kiwanis Scholarship in Memory of Frank W. Douglas, Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Scholarship and Chris and Ed Stried Scholarship.
Maxwell Werner, son of Amanda and Gregory Werner: Chris and Ed Stried Scholarship.
Elijah West, son of Elisa and Gregory West: Irene Hoyt Education Scholarship and VFW Post 1621 Citizenship Scholarship.
Christopher Wier, son of Andrew and Lisa Wier: Knipp-Poulter Fund Scholarship, Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar Athlete, Kyle Sippy Memorial Scholarship, CATS Scholar Athlete Scholarship and Reverend James Hendrikson Memorial Scholarship.
Trevor Wright, son of Jackie and Michael Wright: U-Rock Wartman Scholarship.
Abigail Young, daughter of Jennifer and Victor Young: Edwin Kopek Scholarship, First Lutheran Church Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Alex Hembrook Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Renaissance Fair Scholarship and Badger Chordhawks Scholarship.
Katelyn Zastrow, daughter of Kelly and Nathan Zastrow: Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship and Lori Burns Memorial Scholarship.