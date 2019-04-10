The city of Janesville honored six employees with Mighty Oak Awards at the city manager’s All Hands meeting March 28.
These employees were honored for their endurance in adversity, service and strong roots in the community:
Tyler Johnson, Janesville Fire Department; Brad Huber, information technology office; Ahna Bizjak, department of public works; Kathy Comeau, Hedburg Public Library; Carmen Roche, Janesville Police Department; and James Brennan, neighborhood and community services.
