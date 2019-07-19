Rock County Administrator Josh Smith has appointed Melissa Wittwer as director of the Rock County Child Support Department.

Wittwer, who has worked in the department since 2013, will manage more than 11,000 child support cases throughout the year and ensure the court system has information to establish paternity and child support orders.

Wittwer has served as interim child support director and was a supervisor in 2015. She also managed the department’s transition to electronic records.

Her other work experience includes seven years as an operations supervisor for United Parcel Service and several years of working in a law office