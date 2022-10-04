Cancer coalition receives donation of more than $123,000 GAZETTE STAFF Oct 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rock County Cancer Coalition received more than $123,000 from Hendricks Commercial Properties. The donation will help the coalition offer financial support to Rock County cancer patients.Funds were raised at Hendricks Commercial Properties’ annual Rockin’ the Greens golf play day at the Beloit Club.For more information about the coalition, visit rockcountycancercoalition.org. To learn more about Hendricks Commercial Properties, visit hendricksgroup.net. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue in Janesville Beloit police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before getting hit by vehicle Beloit police plan to install license plate readers, cameras in city Janesville man sentenced to prison for child pornography Sex trafficker, who ran a Janesville drug house, sentenced in federal court Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022