Calvin, Pomplun graduate from Upper Iowa University Mar 15, 2022

Upper Iowa UniversityLindsay Calvin of Beloit and Kali Pomplun of Janesville earned bachelor degrees in the fall 2021 semester at this Fayette, Iowa, university.