Four Blackhawk Technical College students competed and and won top place awards in the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference.
Students participated in workshops and demonstrations and competed in various categories. The top award-winning students are:
- Dave Jaeckel of Beloit—third in Ethics & Professionalism and Entrepreneurship and fifth in Banking & Finance.
- Josh Lichtfuss of Orfordville—first in Advance Interview Skills, second in Ethics & Professionalism and seventh in Management, Marketing & HR Concepts.
- Natalie Sullivan of Janesville—first in Administrative Support Concepts, second in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications, third in Advanced College Accounting and Financial Math & Analysis Concepts, fourth in Project Management Concepts.
- Mallory Worden of Janesville—third in Fundamental Word Processing, sixth in Project Management Concepts, seventh in Business Law & Ethics, eighth in Parliamentary Procedure Concepts and Certified Student Member Award.
Lichtfuss, Sullivan and Worden also placed second in the Small Business Management Team category, and BTC received the Quality Chapter Award.