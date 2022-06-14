Beloit Turner High School students received these awards and scholarships at a scholarship ceremony May 25:
Alex Aquino, child of German and Vicenta Aquino: Salutatorian, Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship (alternate) UW-Madison Tuition Promise Scholarship, Academic Top 10 and Beardmore Award for Social Studies.
Jackson Burk, child of Brady and Sarah Burk: Western Illinois Scholarship.
Clayton Coldren, child of Andrew and Karen Coldren: TEA Scholarship and Academic Top 10.
Camden Combs, child of Jaron and Carey Combs: Power of US Scholarship.
Shelby Curry, child of Marvin and Lee Ann Curry: Mae E. Thiesen Scholarship, PEO Star Scholarship and Academic Top 10.
Madison Fobes, child of Dana Condon and Shane Fobes: Beardmore Award for Family and Consumer Ed.
Sariya Forrest, child of Charla Quince and Savuantaye Forrest: Beardmore Award for Business.
Gavin Frey, child of Erin Boles and Anthony Frey: Academic Top 10.
Kory Hanson, child of Kory and Stephanie Hanson: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship.
Ashlyn Hawkins, child of Daniel Draeving and Leslie Melton: Aspiring Health Sciences Scholarship, Eley Family Scholarship, Edgewood Dominican Scholarship and Hendricks CareerTek Scholarship.
Abigail Hummer, child of Frank and Paula Hummer: Beardmore Award for Drama.
Jocelyn Jordan, child of Rodney and Jennifer Jordan: Bryant and Stratton College Athletic Scholarship.
Conner Larson, child of Robert Larson and Jessica Larson-Hodder: Eagle Scout Award.
Aniya Martin, child of Alvin and Shameeka Martin: UW-Rock County Studer Scholarship and Bearmore Award for Band.
Ellie Maxwell, child of Brian and Tracy Maxwell: Savannah College of Art and Design Academic Achievement Scholarship, Savannah College of Art 7 Design Talent Scholarship, Congressional Art Award and Beardmore Award for Art.
Fran McKearn, child of Frank and Jean McKearn: BAREA Scholarship, Beloit Civic Theater Scholarship, Knights of Columbus Scholarship and Stateline Music Foundation Scholarship.
Jenna Mosley, child of Joseph and Julie Mosley: Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Robert and Vivian Miller Scholarship, Beloit Evening Lions Scholarship, Hendrick CareerTek Scholarship, Newark Beloit 4-H Club Scholarship, Turner Student Council Scholarship, UW-Platteville Dan and Doris Keyes Scholarship, UW-Platteville Opportunity Scholarship, UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship, TEA Scholarship, Joan Stirrat Leadership Award, Beardmore Award for Student Activities and Academic Top 10.
Grace Olmstead, child of Jeremy and Heather Olmstead: St. Mary’s Presidential Scholarship, Kathy Irene Semeyn-Senz Education Scholarship, UW-Oshkosh Pagelow Family Freshmen Scholarship and UW-Oshkosh Titan First Generation Scholarship.
Francisco Orbezo Jr., child of Francisco and Maria Orbezo: Beloit College Presidential Scholarship, Beloit College Grant Scholarship, Academic Top 10, TEA Scholarship and Beardmore Award for Science.
Mekhi Ott, child of Patrick and Anna Ott: UW-Madison Bucky Tuition Promise Scholarship, Helen Huston Olson Scholarship, Musky Fishing Club Scholarship, Academic Top 10 and Beardmore Award for Choir.
Sia Patel, child of Satish and Goral Patel: University of Illinois Merit Scholarship.
Aryn Patete, child of Rachel Lowry and Joseph Patete: Principal’s Most Improved.
Gia Peiffer, child of Rob and Laurie Peiffer: Tanner Kitelinger Memorial Fund, UW-Oshkosh Titan First Generation Scholarship and Academic Top 10.
Alyssa Peterson, child of Andrea Anderson and Jason Peterson: Kathy Irene Semeyn-Senz Education Scholarship.
Paloma Reyes, child of Macario Reyes and Esperanza Sanchez: Madison Freemason Scholarship.
Collin Ries, child of Matthew and Nicole Ries: Modern Advanced Manufacturing Internship/ Scholarship, UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship, Wright Brothers Scholarship and Beardmore Award for Physical Education.
Corbin Schleis, child of Scott and Tina Roehl-Schleis: UW-Milwaukee Scholarship.
Hannah Smith, child of Ella Moody: UW-Eau Claire Blugold Scholarship and Society of Women Engineers.
Samuel Smith, child of David and Victoria Smith: Valedictorian, Wisconsin Academic Excellence Award, Academic Top 10 and Beardmore Award for Foreign Language.
Nicole Swanson, child of William and Tina Swanson: UW-La Crosse Soaring Eagle Scholarship and Academic Top 10.
Scarlett Swing, child of Scott Swing: UW-Whitewater Scholarship.
Daniel Tahtinen, child of Michael and Penny Tahtinen: Northern Michigan Wildcat Merit Scholarship.
Hannah Tysse, child of Jon and Shawna Tysse: UW-Platteville Merit Scholarship and UW-Platteville Alex Wilmott Golf Scholarship.
Raven Villarreal, child of Courtney Fassel and Daniel Villarreal: UW-Eau Claire First Years Honor Scholarship, UW-Eau Claire Blugold Scholarship and Beardmore Award for English.
Tyler Ward, child of James and Kimberly Ward: Eagle Scout Award.
Aaron Warren, child of Jeffery and Grace Warren: UW-Platteville Opportunity Scholarship.
Maclane Wightman, child of Steven and Malissa Wightman: Milwaukee School of Engineering Academic Merit Scholarship, Milwaukee School of Engineering Destination Scholarship, Danny J. Schultz Memorial Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution, Advia Credit Union Scholarship, Academic Top 10 and Beardmore Award for Math.
Ryan Wirth, child of Matthew and Melissa Wirth: Blackhawk Technical College Scholarship.
Dayton Yuhas, child of Joseph and Amanda Yuhas: Beardmore Award for Technology and Engineering Education.
Annabelle Ziemba, child of Kyle and Meaghan Ziemba: Vietnam Veterans Scholarship.